FIRST ALERT: Overnight rain and thunder expected

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Expect thunderstorms to continue through early Friday. Most of the rain will end by daybreak with overnight lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Friday will be cloudy during the morning with some sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s during the afternoon.
The weekend will be a mixed bag with sunshine expected on Saturday. Highs will reach the lower 80s. During the afternoon on Sunday, we could see additional rain and thunderstorms. I’m not anticipating any organized threat for severe weather, but I can’t rule out a few strong storms.
We will continue with an unsettled weather pattern through next week. This means rain and thunderstorms are likely through Wednesday. Make sure you have the WBRC First Alert weather app for updates.
