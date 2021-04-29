Failed traffic stop leads to chase and wreck in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An attempted traffic stop led to a high speed pursuit into downtown Birmingham and ended in a crash Thursday afternoon.
According to BPD, it started when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Oporto Madrid in connection to an alert about a stolen vehicle. Officers say the suspect failed to stop and led them on a pursuit into downtown Birmingham.
As he fled, the suspect drove the wrong way down 22nd St., colliding with another motorist in the 200 block of 1st Ave N.
The suspect was reported unresponsive after being rescued from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital.
The other motorist is reported to have only minor injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.