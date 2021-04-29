Community members plead for gun violence to end

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - New calls from the community to end the violence impacting Birmingham and the surrounding areas.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating what they believe was a targeted deadly shooting in Fairfield Tuesday night. Dozens of markers count the shell casings at Homer E. Hayes Soccer Complex. One man, 24 year-old DeAngelo Poole, was shot and killed. Four others are recovering from gunshot injuries.
“No more vigils. No more balloons,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway, “We’ve got to learn how to live together and love each other and put the guns down.”
The frustration about the gun violence from Jefferson County’s Sheriff was matched by members of the community.
“I’m a mother who has lost a child. I know how people feel to lose their children to gun violence. I’m crying out to my people to stop all these killings and stop all this crime,” said Apostle Wanda Stephen.
Religious Leaders in Fairfield gathered at the shooting site Wednesday begging for answers and change. At the same time across town in Birmingham, community activists unveiled a new Speak Up Initiative that established a 24 hour hotline where people can call in anonymously and give crime tips to other community members to share with investigators . Leaders say they hope to serve as liaisons between the community and the police.
“Because this is a community organization, I think we’re able to connect with people in a way that sometimes law enforcement isn’t,” said Carlos Chaverst of the Carlos Chaverst Foundation.
That hotline is active right now, you can call 855-917-7325.
The group has three of those billboards up around Birmingham and are also working to put a coalition of people together to help go out into the community to help get answers to solve crimes.
