Birmingham city councilor anticipates extension of city mask ordinance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council President William Parker said he anticipates the city’s mask ordinance will be extended past May 24.
During a virtual town hall Monday, April 26 with the Jefferson County Commission, Parker said, “May 18 there will be an ordinance to extend the mask ordinance.”
Parker said, “If I had to vote today to extend it, I would say ‘yes.’ I anticipate the mask ordinance will be extended again.”
The city instituted the mask mandate on May 1, 2020, and right now it goes through May 24, 2021.
