ADPH: Positive SARS-CoV-2 tests highest since March

Dr. Aruna Arora, president of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, joins Dr. Harris in urging Alabamians to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Arora stated, “During this past year, we have seen patients suffer with chronic long-term COVID symptoms. Hospitals and healthcare providers throughout Alabama have been under tremendous strain. We, as physicians, know that we can control this pandemic, but our patients must help us by getting vaccinated. Adequate vaccination is needed to have enough immune people and prevent an increase in variants which can lead to another surge. We all want to return to normalcy.”