ADPH: Positive SARS-CoV-2 tests highest since March

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following a recent increase in cases, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is asking all healthcare providers in the state to strongly recommend all age-eligible patients to get COVID-19 vaccine.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Alabama’s percent positive SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, tests statewide increased to 5.5 percent. Harris said that’s higher than it has been seen since March 6, 2021.
ADPH leaders have also seen a one percent increase in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, compared to the previous two weeks.
In addition, doctors have seen an increase in influenza-like activity for the past three weeks in a row.
Dr. Harris said COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing severe COVID-19 disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Vaccinated persons can resume many activities they stopped during the pandemic. These can be found at the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html
Dr. Aruna Arora, president of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, joins Dr. Harris in urging Alabamians to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Arora stated, “During this past year, we have seen patients suffer with chronic long-term COVID symptoms. Hospitals and healthcare providers throughout Alabama have been under tremendous strain. We, as physicians, know that we can control this pandemic, but our patients must help us by getting vaccinated. Adequate vaccination is needed to have enough immune people and prevent an increase in variants which can lead to another surge. We all want to return to normalcy.”
