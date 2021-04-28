V.A. to open new storefront in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a ribbon cutting tomorrow, at a new storefront where West Alabama veterans can go for their medical care.
“They’re actually going to be doing care tomorrow, including giving vaccines,” Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Director John Merkle explained.
He said veterans in Fayette County and surrounding areas will benefit from the new location.
The storefront clinic is now inside the DCH Medical Office Building on Temple Avenue North Fayette.
It’s a partnership between the Tuscaloosa VA, DCH and the City of Fayette.
The clinic will operate each Thursday from 9:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Veterans can use it for telehealth and get some of the same care they are used in at the V-A office in Tuscaloosa.
“The needs are a little bit different. This is going to be a telehealth clinic for mental health and primary care and a lot of the internet connection in the area are not as good locally. And it’s not as convenient for them to get healthcare. So, we’re trying to go to them,” Merkle continued.
