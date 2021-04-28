Taylor sentenced for Bramblett deaths after youthful offender status granted

Taylor sentenced for Bramblett deaths after youthful offender status granted
Johnston Taylor has been sentenced for the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett, but details on that sentencing are not available because he was granted youthful offender status. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | April 28, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 11:46 AM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has handed down a sentence to Johnston Taylor, but details on what that sentence includes were not made available to the public.

Taylor was granted youthful offender status earlier in April after being charged with two counts of reckless manslaughter for the 2019 crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett in Auburn.

Taylor’s attorney, Tommy Spina, said he could not release any details on the sentence other than to say “the sentence imposed was fair and balanced in light of all facts and circumstances.”

Rod and Paula Bramblett were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Auburn on May 25, 2019.
Rod and Paula Bramblett were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Auburn on May 25, 2019. (Source: Auburn Athletics)

According to court records, the Brambletts were killed after Taylor’s vehicle hit their SUV from behind while they were sitting at a red light. Data analysis of Taylor’s vehicle showed that he was traveling at approximately 91 mph at the time of impact.

Taylor was 16 at the time of the crash.

Rod Bramblett was known for years as the voice of the Auburn Tigers athletics.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.