State officials not planning to offer financial incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - West Virginia is now offering $100 savings bonds to it’s residents between ages 16 to 35 who choose to get vaccinated as an effort to increase numbers.
Alabama state health officials said the push to vaccinate as many people as possible is a top priority, but they are not planning to offer money.
Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said the state does not currently have a money incentive program and has not talked about offering one.
She said federal COVID assistance dollars have guidelines and rules on how they can be spent, so money would need to be allowed to be used as an incentive.
She said right now the state hopes that the medical data and effects of the vaccine will continue to be enough for people to get the shot.
“At the end of the day, we just need to be looking at this as another way to protect our health and protect our wellbeing and be able to resume some activities that we have not been able to carry out during the pandemic,” Landers said.
