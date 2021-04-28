Legion Field vaccination site to soon offer weekend hours

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a little over one month since Legion field became a COVID-19 vaccine site. Officials are launching a new step in their plan to eventually make it a 24 hour location.
“Our numbers are down across the board as far as percentage of residents being vaccinated, so we are going to have to think outside the box,” Birmingham City Council President William Parker said. “We have to have a stronger more enhanced community engagement strategy as we move forward, so it is going to be changing constantly.”
Parker said the next step in the strategy is expanding Legion field’s hours to include weekends. It will be one of the few sites in the county offering vaccines on Saturdays and Sundays.
“It allows us to get one step closer to making sure that we defeat Covid-19,” Parker said. “We have to think outside the box. This is a new strategy. This is a new approach. Seven days a week is going to be the new normal.”
Parker said other sites across the state will likely soon launch weekend hours too. He said it’s important to have the availability for teenagers in school and those who work.
“A lot of our residents are working throughout the week and have other obligations, so we need to make sure it is convenient for our residents throughout the city of Birmingham and really central Alabama,” Parker said.
Parker said the site will launch within the next two weekends, but it still won’t be 24 hours yet.
“It wont start immediately,” he said. “But, that is the goal and that is what we are ramping up to.”
Parker said the city will announce what times the site will be open on the weekends in the next few days, but he said it will still be no appointment needed.
