JCDH works to get more eligible teens vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department is stepping up its efforts to get more teens 16 and up vaccinated against COVID-19.
Starting Thursday, the health department said local radio stations are going to be out at the FEMA site in Bessemer to attract younger populations to come out and get a shot.
Deputy Health Officer Dr. David Hicks said they’re working with multiple social media platforms now to reach out to teens 16 and up.
“Even if you think that my personal risk may not be as high, I’m still a piece of the puzzle, I’m a link in the chain of where someone can still get it that doesn’t have the luxury of getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Hicks. “If enough people don’t get vaccinated, we will not achieve herd immunity, and we’re still going to be in a pandemic.”
The Jefferson County Health Department wants to hear from local celebrities who are passionate about vaccinations and will help spread the message to the younger population.
