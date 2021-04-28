LawCall
Advertisement

2 former Chick-fil-A employees plead guilty for scheme to steal funds

(Chick-fil-A)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Chick-fil-A employee pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to defraud his former employer, Chick-fil-A, and committing bank fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis.

Prosecutors said Larry James Black, Jr., 37, of Center Point, the former Director of Hospitality at Chick-fil-A Five Points, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud. Black’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 20, 2022.

Prosecutors said Black’s co-defendant, Joshua Daniel Powell, 40, of Moody, a former manager at the same location, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June. Powell’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 20, 2021.

According to the plea agreement, between April 2018 and January 2018, Black and Powell took part in a scheme to divert $492,000 in customer payments to bank accounts under their control. Prosecutors said Black and Powell used these accounts to receive customer credit card payments intended for Chick-fil-A Five Points. Many of these payments were for catering orders from large customers.

Investigators said Black and Powell used fraudulent email and digital payment accounts that imitated the look of official Chick-fil-A accounts. In addition to these fraudulent “Chick-fil-A” accounts, Black and Powell also used a personal email account belonging to Powell to intercept virtual credit card payments that were made on behalf of an additional customer.

Prosecutors said Black used the fraud proceeds to support his lifestyle, including the purchase of high-end luxury vehicles and vacations.

In addition to conspiring to defraud Chick-Fil-A Five Points, Black acknowledged in the plea agreement that he provided a false social security number to various financial institutions and executed a scheme to defraud his mortgage lender. Court records show in January 2020, Black applied for a mortgage loan. In connection with his loan application, Black forged payroll records and made misrepresentations regarding his income from the Chick-fil-A franchise. As a result of these material misrepresentations, Black was able to secure a mortgage in the amount of $159,948.00 to finance the purchase of a home in Center Point.

Black and Powell face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Black also faces a maximum of 30 years in prison for bank fraud.

The U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward J. Canter prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

