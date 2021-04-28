Feds release videos of Jan. 6 riot showing police assault

Part of the body camera footage is slowed down to show the moments that Sicknick and another officer are sprayed. Other videos show Sicknick, who was wearing a blue jacket and bike helmet, on the upper terrace after the attack. Sicknick doubles over, his hands on his knees, then dumps water into his eyes. Another clip shows a different officer, her eyes shut in pain, saying she was struck right in the face, as someone dumps water into her eyes, and she is helped aside by officers.