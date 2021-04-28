Fairfield mother says random gunfire almost cost her children their lives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun violence claimed one life and injured five others in Fairfield Tuesday night at the Homer E. Hayes Soccer Complex.
People near the area say crime is not common there.
“I heard these big sounds and I was like what is it, and then I heard gunfire,” said LaShaundria Brown, a mother.
Shattered glass, fresh plaster, lasting memories.
Brown thought it was in the distance, until she saw the damage in daylight. “So I am waking up at 6 o’clock that morning, getting my kids ready for school and I go in their room and I notice there are bullet holes,” she said.
She called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s department and discovered at least 8 bullet holes. After Tuesday night’s gun violence, Brown wrote the sheriff a letter requesting more patrols, saying bad actors are not welcome in their neighborhood. “They bring their transactions and criminal activity to our neighborhood,” said Brown.
The sheriff’s department says they received her letter and are working to address the issue. Brown hopes they do so quickly, especially for the sake of her children.
“Had they sat up, you know that could have hit them easily, because it’s right above their beds.”
Brown’s neighbors also had bullet holes in their windows and a car had its window shot out. No one was injured, but it could have been a much different story.
