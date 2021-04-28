Bullet hits window at Abrams Elementary while students in class

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, shots were fired about two blocks from Abrams Elementary School. Police say no one was hit.
Police say a bullet hit the outside window, but and did not go through the inner window. Superintendent Dr. Autumm Jeter confirmed that information as well, and said it was a 5th-grade classroom window.
Jeter says the students were immediately dismissed from school after the shooting. A phone call went out to parents letting them know about the early dismissal.
Students are on remote learning for the rest of this week.
Dr. Jeter says it’s an unfortunate situation, but she wants parents to know their kids are safe when they’re at school.
“That is our goal to make sure that we’re providing rigorous education for them and that we’re safe…our schools are safe and inviting and we want to make sure that we continue to do that and we are doing that, but it’s going to require a collaborative effort between the school system, Bessemer Police Department, and our city officials to continue to provide that safe school environment safe environment for our students,” Dr. Jeter said.
Any student, teacher, or parent that needs counseling services or additional resources to cope with this incident can reach out to the school system and they will provide it.
Bessemer Police say the investigation is ongoing, but there are no new updates at this time.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.