Billboard offers new hotline, Crimestoppers also available for homicide tips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement is looking for help solving open cases, like the murders of toddler Major Turner and the Patton Park murder of Aryelle Yarbrough.
Today, three new billboards were unveiled with a tipline, urging people who have information about crimes in the city to call it in.
The billboards were gifted to the Carlos Chaverst Foundation, a local activist who says he wants to help solve murders nationwide.
We called the number on the SpeakUp campaign billboards was connected with a man who did not identify himself, but said the three people who manage the line will remain anonymous, as will the callers. They are not affiliated with law enforcement but say they will pass along tips anonymously.
Crimestoppers has done the same for decades, and Birmingham Police provided this statement:
“The Birmingham Police Department encourages the community to contact Crime Stoppers. We welcome all forms of assistance, however we want to assure the tips are relayed in a viable way that aid in arrest and conviction of offenders committing crimes in Birmingham.”
Again any tip is helpful. Calling Crimestoppers is anonymous as well and offers a reward for tips leading to arrests. (205) 254-7777.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.