Univ. of Ala. program makes at-home testing available to see if your child is a high achiever

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gifted and Talented Office at the University of Alabama has a new to help support families with students capable of higher achievement.
It is making at home testing available for young students that can determine what kind of help they need to nurture their academic skills.
UA Associate Professor Joni Lakin doesn’t want high achieving students to go through what she experienced as a youngster.
“When I was in second grade, I had a novice teacher and she wanted to refer me to special education because I was acting strangely in her mind. And a third grade teacher who was really experienced came and looked at me and said think she’s just bored and so that was a life changing moment for me because I was misunderstood as a young kid,” Lakin told WBRC.
The Talent Identification and Development Alliance for Learners Program will allow students between third and eighth grades to have their current academic capabilities assessed virtually from home. That can help parents better understand what type of summer program they could put their child in order to support their talent development and place them and help them grow their academic skill set.
“Parents of gifted and talented students often don’t know what kind of extra-curricular or summer learning programs benefit their students the most. So what we’re introducing is an assessment system that will give them more information about the academic needs of their students so they can make those decisions,” Lakin continued.
For more information on TIDALua or GETDO, visit www.getdo.ua.edu or @uaGETDO on Twitter.
