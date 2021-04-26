Tuscaloosa City Schools offering cyber program this summer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents in Tuscaloosa looking for a safe way to keep their kids learning this summer can now take advantage of a new virtual plan. They can now register their children for a new Cyber Summer remote learning program.
According to Tuscaloosa City Schools this will allow students to remain engaged in learning through the summer right in the comfort of their own home.
The school district leaders said students will have the opportunity to take part in new and exciting enrichment units each week with embedded math and reading practice throughout the course of the program.
Cyber Summer is designed to provide both live and on-demand learning experiences. Cyber Summer will run from June 3rd until July 2nd.
The program is available to Tuscaloosa City School students currently enrolled in kindergarten through 8th grade.
Parents can contact the program directors if they have any questions.
Program Directors: Rachel Goggins rgoggins@tusc.k12.al.us
Natalie Roig-McKnight nroig@tusc.k12.al.us
