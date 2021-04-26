Police searching for suspect after fatal crash in Homewood

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who officers say fled the scene of a traffic stop on I-65 before crashing into a vehicle killing one of its occupants Monday evening.
It started when a Vestavia Hills police officer conducted a traffic stop near Alford Avenue on Interstate 65 northbound around 6:35 p.m. Monday.
During the stop, police say the driver of the stopped vehicle fled the scene. The VHPD officer attempted to catch up to the suspect’s vehicle on I-65 then observed them exit onto Lakeshore Parkway.
When the officer took the Lakeshore exit, he observed the suspect’s vehicle crash into oncoming traffic.
The Vestavia police officer stopped, rendered first aid to the victims, and called for medical help. Unfortunately, someone in the vehicle hit by the suspect died in the crash.
Homewood Police say the suspect fled the scene by foot into the woods south of Lakeshore. He was last seen wearing black pants and no shirt.
As of 9 p.m. Friday, he remained at-large.
The Homewood Police Department is leading the investigation.
