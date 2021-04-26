Man critically injured following early morning shooting in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to UAB Hospital on reports of a person shot Monday around 2:30 a.m.
Police say the victim arrived in a personal vehicle and was in critical condition. After speaking with a witness to the shooting, deputies were able to determine that the shooting had occurred in the 1100 block of Parkway East in Birmingham.
Early reports indicate that shortly after midnight, the victim and a friend were at the Bama Gas Station on Parkway East. The victim and an individual at the convenience store may have exchanged words, according to police. The other individual left the store.
The victim and his friend left the store and were traveling on Parkway East when shots were fired at their vehicle. Police say one of the shots struck the male victim.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
