FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and warmer temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We hope you had a nice and safe weekend. We are starting off this morning several degrees cooler than yesterday. Most spots are in the mid to upper 40s. You’ll need the jacket this morning, but you won’t need it by this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. We are watching some extra clouds to the west that will likely move into our area by this evening. We should stay dry and end up significantly warmer today. Plan for temperatures to warm up into the mid 70s at noon with a mostly sunny sky. We’ll likely see high temperatures today in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Cloud cover will likely increase by this evening, but we’ll stay dry. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the lower 70s by 6-7 PM. It should be a pleasant evening for a walk. Sunset occurs at 7:26 PM.
First Alert for Increasing Clouds Tonight: Cloud cover is forecast to increase tonight. We’ll likely end up partly to mostly cloudy. With winds continuing from the southeast at 5 mph and extra cloud cover, temperatures will likely trend warmer tonight compared to this morning. Plan for low temperatures tomorrow to drop into the mid to upper 50s.
Big Warm-Up This Week: One of the big stories this week is the warmer temperatures. We will likely see high temperatures five to ten degrees above average as we finish out the month of April. Our average high for late April is 77°F. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 80s tomorrow. It will also end up becoming a little breezy Tuesday with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 80s Wednesday. Morning temperatures will also trend warmer in the lower 60s. We will hold on to some cloud cover Tuesday into Wednesday, but we should stay dry.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front Thursday evening into Friday. Models continue to show some differences in the timing of the cold front expected to arrive by the end of the week. The GFS produces showers and a few storms across west Alabama Thursday evening. Rest of the models hint that our best chance for storms will likely occur Thursday night into Friday afternoon. The good news about this upcoming system is that the dynamics needed to support severe storms will weaken as it moves into our state. I am not expecting an organized severe threat with this cold front. Just plan for scattered showers and a few embedded storms during this time frame. A few strong storms capable of gusty winds is possible especially for areas south of I-20. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 70s Friday afternoon.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly nice as we begin the month of May. We’ll hold on to a small chance for an isolated shower Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday is looking dry with a partly cloudy sky with highs approaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures are forecast to remain above average as we head into early next week with highs in the 80s. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
