FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and warmer temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We hope you had a nice and safe weekend. We are starting off this morning several degrees cooler than yesterday. Most spots are in the mid to upper 40s. You’ll need the jacket this morning, but you won’t need it by this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. We are watching some extra clouds to the west that will likely move into our area by this evening. We should stay dry and end up significantly warmer today. Plan for temperatures to warm up into the mid 70s at noon with a mostly sunny sky. We’ll likely see high temperatures today in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Cloud cover will likely increase by this evening, but we’ll stay dry. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the lower 70s by 6-7 PM. It should be a pleasant evening for a walk. Sunset occurs at 7:26 PM.