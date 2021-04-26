DCH officials concerned by how few people are now registering for COVID-19 vaccinations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The pace of people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at DCH Regional Medical Center’s remote site is slowing down so much that it’s starting to concern people there.
“We realize that other locations are providing vaccine that might be a contributing factor. But that still doesn’t account for the vast majority of eligibility,” according to Andy North, the vice president of marketing and communications for the DCH Health System.
North says if the number of people getting vaccinated does not start going up, the hospital will eventually have fewer people staff their remote vaccination site. A continuous drop in vaccinations could also affect how much vaccine DCH gets from the state.
“If the numbers continue to stay low, then our numbers from the ADPH in terms of how much vaccine they give to us,” North explained.
He felt DCH got a good response from groups of people 55 and older when it came to registering for vaccinations. But not as many people seem to want to get vaccinated when the age to get vaccinated dropped to 16 and above. North added there’s a fear that if more people don’t get vaccinated, eventually the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations could begin rising.
“Things continue to slow down as far as the number of people signing up for vaccine,” said North.
Coronavirus vaccination appointments at DCH are still available from Wednesday through Thursday of this week and Tuesday through Friday of next week.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.