Person found dead in fire at Birmingham apartment complex identified

“HABD’s Board of Commissioners, team members and I are deeply saddened to learn about the death of one of our clients. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. We will assist the family members who lost their loved one and those displaced with all of our resources. We have been in contact with the Mayor’s office and the American Red Cross; and our staff is working with other community partners to further assist the families. In addition, we have grief counselors on site for the family of the deceased. There are a total of 3 families that were displaced and the American Red Cross is arranging temporary housing for those families. HABD is working to transfer the displaced families to other units and, with the help of our partners, provide any further assistance that we can to ensure their needs are met.”