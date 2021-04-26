Body found in fire at Birmingham apartment complex

Fire crews battle apartment fire on John Bryan Road. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | April 26, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 3:38 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham fire crews are battling an apartment fire at Kimbrough Homes on John Bryan Road in Southwest Birmingham.

Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo says a body was found inside one of the units and another person was rescued.

Three units are a total loss and three others have heavy smoke damage.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

Kimbrough Homes is the same apartment complex where 2-year-old Major Turner was shot and killed in February.

