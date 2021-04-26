Body found in fire at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham fire crews are battling an apartment fire at Kimbrough Homes on John Bryan Road in Southwest Birmingham.
Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo says a body was found inside one of the units and another person was rescued.
Three units are a total loss and three others have heavy smoke damage.
A cause of the fire is under investigation.
Kimbrough Homes is the same apartment complex where 2-year-old Major Turner was shot and killed in February.
