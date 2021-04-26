City of Tuscaloosa’s Live at the Plaza Concert Series for 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa’s Live at the Plaza summer concert series will return for the Summer 2021 season.
Every Friday in June and July from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the series will feature local live performances at Government Plaza. This summer’s shows are presented by Coca-Cola and Alabama Credit Union.
Admission is free with free parking available in the adjacent Intermodal Facility Parking Deck.
The lineup (pending final contracts) for this summer’s concerts will be:
- June 4: Kemistry, Sonik Jones
- June 11: Jus Gruv Entertainment, The B-Sides
- June 18: Algorhythm, Casey Thrasher
- June 25: Keith “Cashmere” Williams, Justin Oliver
- July 2: The Powell Brothers, Measures of Loud
- July 9: The Locals, The M-80s
- July 16: Stonegrey, One Wild Sunday
- July 23: Ula - A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, Amanda Shaw
- July 30: The Locked Band, The Jous Band
Each event will feature a selection of local food trucks. Government plaza is located in the Downtown Entertainment District, so concert attendees may purchase alcoholic beverages to go from nearby participating establishments and bring them onto the plaza.
