CDC releases new summer camp guidance, local camps adjust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control has updated its guidance for summer camps during the pandemic.
The guidance from the CDC was just released on Saturday, and the Fresh Air Family said making adjustments will be easy for them because their award-winning Gross Out Camps are already small, and since they’re outdoors, they don’t have to worry about trying to come up with new activities.
Katrina Porter said her son, Houston, is excited about attending gross out camp this year.
“Well, last summer was our first experience with the Gross Out Camp and I was extremely pleased. He came back just spouting off all kind of information they found whether it was a stick, or a tree, or usually some living creature that I don’t want anything to do with,” Porter said.
“Salamanders in the spring come out when under the rocks is moist and they don’t come back out because the rocks aren’t’ going to be that moist,” Houston explained.
Porter is a business owning mom, and said summer camps are essential, so Houston can have a fun and safe place to be while she works.
“The kids are well taken care of as well as just having the fresh air and being outdoors, that’s what kids need to be doing, so that’s another reason why we’re choosing to do Gross Out Camp again this summer,” Porter said.
“We’re going to do the same thing we did last year.”
Founder and Executive Director for Fresh Air Family, Verna Gates, said they’re already following the CDC’s guidelines.
Gross Out Campers only go indoors during bad weather, and groups are kept small making it easier to social distance.
“It’s all about keeping kids outside, active and in the fresh air…really it was the magic. We had 450 participants last summer. Not one COVID incident,” Gates explained.
Gates said many of her campers have already started self-quarantining and have joined pods to help stop the spread of the virus.
She said she like open more camps but needs more manpower to operate them.
For more information about Fresh Air Family’s Gross Out Camp, or for employment information, click here, or email Verna Gates at Verna@FreshAirFamily.org.
For more information on the CDC’s guidelines for summer camps, click here.
