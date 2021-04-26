Birmingham’s Emergency Rental Assistance could benefit landlords too

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is now a lifeline for renters in Birmingham who have fallen behind in their rent and utility bills.
Now, they can apply for the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and it’s not just offering relief to renters but also landlords.
We’ve been hearing so much about how this pandemic has impacted renters, but landlords have also been affected because when their tenants can’t make the rent, they don’t have the money for their property’s upkeep.
A portal to Birmingham’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program opened Monday morning.
The city received federal funds to help renters within Birmingham pay back rent and utilities from as far back as March of last year, but only if they were financially impacted by the pandemic.
“Thousands we anticipated. Just this morning…I mean…we had over a hundred applicants already this morning at 10 a.m. So, we’re definitely looking for the portal to be full with applicants,” said Senior Administrative Analyst for the City of Birmingham, Wendy Hicks.
Bubba Phillips said he’s been a landlord in Birmingham for more than 45 years.
He said landlords will also benefit from the program because they’ll get the payments they need to keep their properties in working order.
“The problem is, when we don’t get revenues in, we still have to pay the taxes and the insurance and have to…when a tenant has a problem, we have to come service that. So, when we have no income coming in…if you just had one, it wouldn’t be bad, but then when you have a whole lot of them, that’s having the same problem, it make us hard to be able to take care of our tenants,” Phillips explained.
Phillips said the last thing a landlord wants to do is put a renter out saying empty units don’t make money.
And since landlords can apply on behalf of their tenants, he said he’s happy to help.
“If you get behind on your rent, talk to your landlord. Tell him what’s going on. Tell him your car got wrecked. Tell him something…and most of them will try to work with you because they want to keep you in that property. We want to keep you in the property and we’ll do anything we can,” Phillips said.
Hicks said the city has about $5.2 million available for this program, but city leaders stress that the money is available on a case by case basis, and all documents must be submitted before the application can be processed.
