Two people dead after two-vehicle crash in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people died in a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in Sumter County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
ALEA officials responded to the crash that happened around 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 80 near mile marker 21, about 10 miles west of Livingston.
Officials say the crash involved a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by 56-year-old Gale Patrick Lewis of Demopolis and a tractor-trailer driven by Ernesto Tamayo Castro of Los Angeles.
ALEA says the Camry struck the tractor-trailer.
Lewis and a passenger in his vehicle, 60-year-old John Jones of Cleveland, Ohio, were both killed in the incident.
No additional information is available as troopers continue to investigate.
