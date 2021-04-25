Two people dead after two-vehicle crash in Sumter County

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff | April 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 3:16 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people died in a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in Sumter County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

ALEA officials responded to the crash that happened around 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 80 near mile marker 21, about 10 miles west of Livingston.

Officials say the crash involved a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by 56-year-old Gale Patrick Lewis of Demopolis and a tractor-trailer driven by Ernesto Tamayo Castro of Los Angeles.

ALEA says the Camry struck the tractor-trailer.

Lewis and a passenger in his vehicle, 60-year-old John Jones of Cleveland, Ohio, were both killed in the incident.

No additional information is available as troopers continue to investigate.

