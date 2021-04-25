Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The winds which prompted an early morning Wind Advisory have diminished behind a cold front which swept through the area overnight and gradual clearing is expected through the morning hours as northerly winds bring in drier, cooler, more stable air to the region.
Overall a much more pleasant weather pattern is expected for the remainder of the weekend and into the beginning of the week. As high pressure settles over the Southeast temperatures will warm significantly with highs eventually topping out around 85 by mid-week with dry conditions expected to continue through at least Wednesday.
An area of low pressure will move across The Southeast by the second half of the week which will likely bring another round of rain and possible thunderstorms. At the moment the potential for strong storms remains uncertain so continue to monitor possible development of the next storm system, especially later this week. In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and calmer conditions for the remainder of your weekend.
