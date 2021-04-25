Race fans soak up atmosphere at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Only operating at 35% capacity for Sunday’s Geico 500 race, Talladega Superspeedway saw more fans in the stands than it’s had in over a year due to the pandemic.
From the National Anthem to the fly over to the food, race fans were glad to be back in the stands Sunday all hoping to see the big one.
“I just want to see the race and hear the cars, this is my first race,” said NASCAR fan Mike Wright.
“Obviously, when the cars get going and the noise, we’re just looking forward to all of it really,” said NASCAR fan Michael Garrett.
Garrett, who’s from Columbus, Georgia, and his family have been to Talladega a couple of times, but said watching Sunday’s race in person for the first time in over a year was special.
“We got tired of watching it on TV so it’s nice to be here and see all the stands like that and get the whole experience,” he said.
Regardless of what driver they’re cheering. “Chase Elliott,” said Garrett’s daughter Delilah.
Drivers were excited to see more fans back in the stands and fans are glad the drivers gave them something to cheer for.
