Man arrested, charged with murder after Saturday night shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been arrested and charged with capital murder after a shooting at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa Saturday night.
Authorities with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office were called to Branscomb Apartments to investigate a car accident involving a driver who was reportedly shot.
When medical help arrived at the scene, the driver of the car was pronounced dead. Officials have identified the victim as 24-year-old Jamarqus Howard.
Sunday morning, 25-year-old Raheem Abdule Davis was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Howard.
Authorities say the victim and suspect were acquaintances who were involved in an argument that lead to the shooting.
