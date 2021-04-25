Candlelight vigil to be held Monday for 7-year-old killed in shooting while riding in car with his mother in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 7-year-old Hickory boy was riding in a car his mother was driving when someone opened fired and killed the child.
The aftermath of the tragic event has a community grieving over the death of a young child, one of several over the past month that has been involved in a shooting in the Charlotte area.
The Hickory community will gather on Monday to pay tribute to Zakylen “Ky” Greyland Harris.
A candlelight vigil will be at 7:30 p.m. at Exodus Missionary Outreach Church, located at 1763 Highland Avenue NE in Hickory.
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess is expected to address the community, according to the church.
The public is invited, and people who attend are encouraged to wear masks and remain socially distant from those outside of their household.
Harris was fatally shot while riding in a car with his mother and two other young children in Hickory last Wednesday.
The shooting happened around 11:12 p.m. on Tate Boulevard SE near 19th Street SE.
Police say Harris’s mother was driving when someone shot into the car, killing Harris. A 1-year-old and a 6-year-old were also in the car.
Harris was shot in the neck and taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police say.
Police arrested 23-year-old Douglas Wilson and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of Harris. He made his first court appearance Friday.
According to Ky’s obituary, he was a student at Southwest Elementary School.
“He never met a stranger and once you met him, you couldn’t help but love him,” the obituary said.
Ky loved the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, dinosaurs, the color red, candy, the beach and his Headstart teachers.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.