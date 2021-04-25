Brad Keselowski wins Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brad Keselowski took home victory at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday afternoon after he passed Matt DiBenedetto for the lead on the last lap of overtime.
The victory is Keselowski’s sixth win at Talladega, tying Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Jeff Gordon with six wins each.
“I never envisioned winning at the Cup level, let alone being at the Cup level so to win six races here at Talladega, it’s an incredible feeling,” said Keselowski.
Rounding out the podium Sunday:
1. Brad Keselowski
2. William Byron
3. Michael McDowell
4. Kevin Harvick
