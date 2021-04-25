Brad Keselowski wins Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Brad Keselowski wins Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 25: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 MoneyLion Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Source: Sean Gardner)
By Christina Chambers | April 25, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 7:41 PM

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brad Keselowski took home victory at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday afternoon after he passed Matt DiBenedetto for the lead on the last lap of overtime.

The victory is Keselowski’s sixth win at Talladega, tying Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Jeff Gordon with six wins each.

“I never envisioned winning at the Cup level, let alone being at the Cup level so to win six races here at Talladega, it’s an incredible feeling,” said Keselowski.

Rounding out the podium Sunday:

1. Brad Keselowski

2. William Byron

3. Michael McDowell

4. Kevin Harvick

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.