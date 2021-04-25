Black bear spotted in Port Allen neighborhood

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Residents in the Oaks Avenue area of Port Allen discovered a black bear wandering the neighborhood early Sunday morning.
“I first saw the bear and videoed it around 6:15 this morning. I just woke up and the cameras around the house were going off. I looked at the cameras and the bear walked down my drive way and in my back yard,” says neighborhood resident Robin Seguin Hurst.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries blocked off parts of the neighborhood and encouraged residents to stay inside until the bear is removed from the area.
“I called the police and by that time the bear walked down the street and then started coming back towards my house again. By that time he was in the road by by yard and the police officer was in her car facing the bear. I thought it was kind of funny like they were each waiting for the other to make a move. The bear decided to run next door in my neighbors back yard crossed the fence and went up in the tree”, Hurst continued.
WIldlife and Fisheries plan to safely transport and release the bear once it comes down from the tree.
