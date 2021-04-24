Woman accused of buying new home, furniture by stealing her grandmother’s money

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies in Limestone County arrested a woman accused of stealing from her own grandmother.
Investigators say 40-year-old Olivia Hollon of Rogersville used checks that belonged to her 93-year-old grandmother to purchase nearly $10,000 worth of furniture.
So where was all that furniture going?
A local real estate company also reported Hollon used fraudulent documents to buy a $500,000 house. Deputies say Hollon used all of that stolen furniture to furnish and decorate the home.
Once deputies heard about this, a search warrant was executed at the home, where all of the stolen furniture was recovered and released back to the owner.
Hollon was charged with four counts of theft by deception, two counts of forgery and one count of identity theft.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office confirmed she has since been released on bond.
