Tuscaloosa authorities looking for attempted murder suspect after shooting victim crashes his car

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating after a 26-year-old shooting victim crashed into another vehicle and then a guardrail.
The crash happened Friday night at the intersection of Oscar Baxter Road and Alabama Highway 69 South.
The man got out of his car after the crash and told others who had stopped that he had been shot. He was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center.
Tuscaloosa police and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office determined the shooting happened at Branscomb Apartments on 570 60th St.
Authorities are still searching for the attempted murder suspect.
