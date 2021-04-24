Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There is a risk of severe storms through 7 AM for areas to the south and west. The main threat appears to be from damaging winds, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The risk for the first round of severe storms will continue through 10 AM today for the southern half of the area, generally south of Interstate 20. Again, the main threat appears to be from damaging winds, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out.