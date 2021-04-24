Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There is a risk of severe storms through 7 AM for areas to the south and west. The main threat appears to be from damaging winds, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The risk for the first round of severe storms will continue through 10 AM today for the southern half of the area, generally south of Interstate 20. Again, the main threat appears to be from damaging winds, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
A second round of strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon with the threat possibly continuing through 9 PM for all of Central Alabama. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat as the cold front moves through the area. Today’s severe potential will continue into the afternoon as an area of low pressure develops along a cold front. This may lead to the storm development with some of the storms having severe potential.
The cold front will move through the region tonight but there may still be a few lingering showers and thunderstorms. especially in East Alabama. The threat for severe storms will diminish after sunset tonight but clouds will linger across much of the area. a dome of high pressure will build into the region tomorrow with clearing skies and a pleasant, quieter end for the weekend.
We see warmer, drier conditions for the beginning of next week as a ridge of high pressure builds over The Northern Gulf of Mexico producing a warm southerly wind flow across the state.
The next significant weather maker will likely move into our area late Thursday and into Friday. This system shows some potential for again producing strong-to-severe thunderstorms by the end of the week.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.