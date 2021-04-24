Phenix City restaurant owner dies of COVID-19

PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) - The owner of Lily B. Rose’s restaurant in Phenix City, Alabama known for serving up scrumptious soul fool has passed away, according to family.
Catherine Brundidge, 61, died at St. Francis Hospital Wednesday night after suffering with COVID-19. The eatery is located at 1222 10th Avenue in Phenix City and is known by her loyal customers as Lily B’s. She opened the restaurant about 10 years ago naming it after her deceased siblings, Lily, Eddie B, her brother, and Rose.
Brundidge leaves behind a husband and four adult children. Three of the children assisted their parents in running the eatery.
Funeral arrangements are still pending.
