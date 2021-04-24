Local pharmacies will have at home Covid-19 tests starting next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health experts say continuous testing for COVID-19 will be critical in the effort to return back to normal. It helps give officials a better idea of how much of the virus is still out there as more people get vaccinated.
The FDA has authorized 10 different at home Covid-19 tests. Local pharmacies are getting ready to put the tests on shelves starting Monday.
“We started getting several calls recently for the at home test,” Harbin Discount Pharmacy Pharmacist Jerry Newman said. “I think it will be much easier for people to have the test, because if they feel sick they can either go and send somebody to pick up the test and do the test immediately. They don’t have to call and make appointments and wait.”
Newman said he ordered half a dozen boxes and two different types of tests. He said the testing process is pretty easy.
“I think it is actually pretty simple to actually do the swab,” Newman said. “You come get your test, go home take your test, mail the swab to the manufacturer, and have your results in 48 to 72 hours.”
Newman said the tests cost between $130 to 140 depending on which one you get.
“What we are seeing it is going to be somewhere around 130 to 140 dollars per test,” he said. “The accuracy is supposedly 100 percent, so my personal opinion is its probably the same as what you would get at a clinic.”
Newman said he thinks the tests will be a popular seller and is glad testing is becoming more convenient for his customers. He said they will be in stock next Monday.
“I think it is another step forward for us,” Newman said.
Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health said at home tests are convenient, but warn about potential for false negatives and false positives. They encourage users to follow up with a test from a healthcare provider.
