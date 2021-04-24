Local non-profit gives away food and supplies to help those in need during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening Saturday, a local nonprofit gives away free food, masks, and other items to anyone still struggling due to the pandemic.
Power of Life Foundation founder Lee Harper says things are getting back to normal, but plenty of people are still in need. He wants to help people while they are getting back on their feet.
“Everyone that has lost a job is still not employed; as time progresses and people come back to what they call normal, a lot of people are still in a bad predicament,” said Harper.
Power of Life Foundation will give away free masks and free food to 750 families, information about the COVID-19 vaccine, and collect new items needed to help the tornado survivors in Ohatchee, AL, at a Drive-Thru Community Outreach event.
The Power of Life Foundation’s mission is to provide services to underserved people/families to empower themselves to enhance their well-being and assist them in overcoming hardships. Those services include help with housing, food insufficiency, clothing/shoes, disaster services, COVID-19 relief, and youth volunteer opportunities.
The giveaway will be at the Crestwood Shopping Center (near Burlington Coat Factory) on 7001 Crestwood Boulevard on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
