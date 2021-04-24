JSU dominates Davidson 49-14 to advance in FCS Playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) -Jacksonville State is moving on in the NCAA FCS Playoffs after beating Davidson 49-14 Saturday afternoon.
“Anytime you advance in the playoffs, it’s a beautiful day,” said JSU head coach John Grass.
JSU scored early and often on Saturday including two touchdowns within seven seconds of each other to take a 21-point advantage into halftime.
“That turned the game around, we overcame a 2nd and 37 and converting those two drives were huge,” Grass added.
JSU’s defense held the Wildcats to 261 yards on offense and 14 points. Overall, JSU’s performance is one of the best the Gamecocks have played all season.
“I think it helps this team, it builds confidence and helps prepare the moving forward,” Grass said.
JSU will now host the winner of Delaware-Sacred Heart next weekend in the second round.
Stats:
Passing:
Zion Webb: 9-15, 239 yds, 2TDs, 1 Int
Rushing:
Uriah West: 12 att, 76 yds, 2 TDs,
