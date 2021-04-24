FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Possible strong to severe thunderstorms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS: The second round of rain and storms is underway, with isolated severe storms producing hail in parts of our area. The chance for a severe storm will continue into the early evening; however, the more significant risk of damaging winds and tornadoes should remain over the southern part of the state. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for south Alabama until 9PM. I’m most concerned about the risk for intense lightning and hail, although I can’t rule out strong to damaging wind gusts. Stay weather alert and be sure to check the WBRC First Alert Weather for frequent updates.