FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Possible strong to severe thunderstorms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS: The second round of rain and storms is underway, with isolated severe storms producing hail in parts of our area. The chance for a severe storm will continue into the early evening; however, the more significant risk of damaging winds and tornadoes should remain over the southern part of the state. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for south Alabama until 9PM. I’m most concerned about the risk for intense lightning and hail, although I can’t rule out strong to damaging wind gusts. Stay weather alert and be sure to check the WBRC First Alert Weather for frequent updates.
THE NEXT 24 HOURS: We will continue to experience scattered shower and storm development through sunset time. The showers and storms are moving east at over 30 mph, so any weather-related delays should be temporary. By 10PM, radar should be much quieter and I’m expecting dry weather for the remainder of the night. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s Sunday morning, with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. You can expect beautiful weather and sunshine for our Sunday, with afternoon highs near 74º. The weather will be perfect for the big Talladega Race, so don’t forget the sunscreen and shades.
WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: You can expect a big warm-up for early next week, with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 80s. We will enjoy lots of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday, with a partly sunny sky on Wednesday. The next storm system will approach the state later in the week, with a chance for showers and storms returning by Thursday and continuing into Friday. Forecast guidance suggests limited instability; however, due to increased upper-level support, we’ll need to monitor for a risk of severe storms, so stay tuned. I’ll have more specifics in First Alert Weather, starting at 9PM on WBRC Fox6.
