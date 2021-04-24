Do I need a mask outside? Health officials weigh in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more and more people across the state get vaccinated, health officials are easing up on outdoor mask recommendations.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Wesley Willeford said open air helps minimize the risk of catching COVID-19. He said if you are fully vaccinated, you don’t always need to wear your mask outside.
He said it’s OK to go mask free if you’re walking or exercising and not going to be around a lot of people.
Willeford said if you are going to an outdoor event with others, leave a little distance, and it should be OK to go without your mask. He said if you’re walking up to another person or business, put it on just in case, but there is less risk when you’re outside.
“I think the big takeaway is the times when you really need the masks the most is indoor events, with lots of people from outside of your household,” Willeford said.
Dr. Willeford said people not vaccinated still have a larger chance of picking up the virus, even outside. He recommends continuing to wear your mask if you are around other people.
