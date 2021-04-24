Birmingham mayor considers witness protection program to combat ‘no snitch’ culture

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Randall Woodfin says the city is trying to get a handle on gun violence and looking at ways to fight the no snitch culture. That may include a witness protection program like the federal government uses.
Speaking with reporters Friday, Woodfin threw out that idea because of the difficulties of getting witnesses to come forward after crimes.
Woodfin tells us there is a small group of residents who want to come forward but are afraid to. Woodfin says the city may reach out to the Department of Justice and look into a witness protection program, even if a case is not a federal case.
“People are scared of retaliation. So it’s not necessarily a matter of us not doing enough. We need the citizens to help us address these issues. Police cannot solve these issues alone,” Woodfin said.
The city also plans to use $148 million in federal CARES money to support prevention and re-entry programs for those convicted of crimes to get them to turn away from gun violence.
