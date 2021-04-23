Woman killed following single-vehicle crash in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday claimed the life of a Crane Hill woman.
Police say 27-year-old Jordan Danielle Roberson was fatally injured when the 2015 Cadillac ATS she was driving left the roadway and overturned, ejecting her.
Roberson, who police say was not using her seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on I-65 near Alabama 69, approximately two miles north of Dodge City.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
