UAB develops emergency alert system for smartphones

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new emergency alert system using smartphones has been developed at UAB.
A little blue beacon could send you alerts soon about accidents or other emergency situations. It’s a part of a new Bluetooth, app-based alert system called InSight that sends emergency messages to your smartphone.
UAB’s Dr. Ragib Hasan and a team of developers are currently piloting the technology with the Jacksonville State’s Emergency Management Department.
“Basically we’re trying to make the city smart by making the streets tell us what’s ahead of us,” Dr. Hasan said.
Our smartphones are able to get the Bluetooth low energy signal from the beacons. These beacons kind of act like warning signs we see along the interstate. They can even be thrown out a window by a first responder who may be marking an evacuation route. Hasan says the good thing is this technology works even when cell phone networks or electricity are down after severe weather.
“We can make the city tell us, hey you are entering into a hazardous intersection or there is a fire ahead of accident ahead, don’t go this way, take the other route. We can make our existing city infrastructure smart and have it give us this information,” Hasan said.
Hasan says it’s a great resource for those in emergency management as well and believes the system will save lives. It’s currently in the pilot phase and developers are hoping to deploy it in the community in about a year or so.
You can read more about the alert system here.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.