Tuscaloosa City School awarded Green Ribbon from US Department of Education

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nowadays, when you flip on the light switch in a classroom at the Alberta School of the Performing Arts, LED lights shine.
“We put LED lights in all our buildings. Obviously, we see a reduced cost there,” Terri Byrts, the Director of Student Literacy for Tuscaloosa City Schools told WBRC.
Motion sensors also control whether lights come on or stay off. These changes helped the Tuscaloosa City school system earn the distinction as a Green Ribbon School from the US Department of Education.
“We’ve done our strategy plan and made so many changes within our schools and the district, to receive both the state and national honor was definitely rewarding,” Byrts added.
A banner from the Alabama Department of Education now hangs from atop the central office. The Tuscaloosa City School District is one of just five across the country to be honored for reducing environmental impact and utility costs, improving health and wellness, and ensuring effective sustainability education.
“It actually helps our environmental impact. It reduces our carbon footprint and there’s also benefits. We’re only the second district in the state to receive this award,” said Byrts.
Tuscaloosa City Schools will get a green ribbon banner next week to hang next to the one from the state at their central office.
