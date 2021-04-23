2 people killed in 7-vehicle crash in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were killed in a 7-vehicle crash in Cullman County Thursday night.
Alabama State Troopers said Nickey Nile Miller, 70, of Joppa, and Brenda Nickens Miller, 72, also of Joppa, were both killed when their car was rear-ended by someone driving a truck.
It happened at 5:00 p.m. on Interstate 65 near Alabama 69, in Dodge City.
Another driver involved in the crash had minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
None of the people in the the other vehicles involved were injured.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
