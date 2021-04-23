2 people in critical condition, found in burning home in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Firefighters said two people were in critical condition Friday night following a house fire.
Birmingham Fire Rescue crews said the house fire started at 1132 Northwood Drive.
When firefighters got there they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.
Crews made entry into the structure and found two people inside. Both of the victims were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition.
The fire is under control.
