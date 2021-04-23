New St. Clair County drug enforcement unit

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray announced the formation of a specialized unit which has been organized to protect communities against the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics.
The specialized, highly trained group of law enforcement officers will comprise a working partnership with the FBI and the North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force to share resources, manage and investigate drug crime within St. Clair County and its borders.
“St. Clair County Law Enforcement has identified the sale and distribution of illegal drugs as a public safety concern. It is with this in mind that we have all agreed to work diligently to curb illegal drug activity. I look forward to working closely with everyone to make a difference in our communities,” said Billy J. Murray Sheriff
“This is an exciting time in our county, a time where every municipal police agency and our Sheriff’s Department have joined forces to form a specialized unit that focuses on illegal drug activity and specifically, illegal drug distribution. The St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office is proud to be associated with these agencies and it is our intent to vigorously prosecute drug dealers in St. Clair County. The citizens of St. Clair County understand the criminal impact that illegal narcotics have had on our daily lives and the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) will be a united and dominant force in making our communities safer,” said Lyle Harmon District Attorney St. Clair County Alabama
The following agencies are participating in the St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit:
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office
St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office
Pell City Police Department
Moody Police department
Leeds Police Department
Springville Police Department
Riverside Police Department
Ragland Police Department
Ashville Police Department
Margaret Police Department
Odenville Police Department
Steele Police Department
Argo Police Department
If you have a tip or information that you want to share please call 205-884-3333 or email us at info@stclairsheriff.org
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.