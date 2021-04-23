New St. Clair County drug enforcement unit

“This is an exciting time in our county, a time where every municipal police agency and our Sheriff’s Department have joined forces to form a specialized unit that focuses on illegal drug activity and specifically, illegal drug distribution. The St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office is proud to be associated with these agencies and it is our intent to vigorously prosecute drug dealers in St. Clair County. The citizens of St. Clair County understand the criminal impact that illegal narcotics have had on our daily lives and the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) will be a united and dominant force in making our communities safer,” said Lyle Harmon District Attorney St. Clair County Alabama