New businesses opening in Tuscaloosa as impact from COVID-19 pandemic lessens

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A large crowd of students is just what the owner of PJ’s Coffee wanted to see during its official grand opening Friday.
“Between getting the lease from the University of Alabama and being able to open hopefully at the end of the pandemic, we really lucked out,” Donna Getchell, the owner of the coffee shop explained.
She spent three years searching for a good location to open her business in Tuscaloosa before settling on The Strip near the University of Alabama.
Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama CEO Jim Page said several restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, and clothing stores have opened in Tuscaloosa recently.
“I think that the timing is good coming out of the pandemic. I think there’s some pent-up demand from people to get out and spend some money, to enjoy life again. And as the vaccine continues to roll out, you’re going to see more and more of that consumer confidence I think,” Page explained.
Getchell requires employees at PJ’s to wear masks. She also hopes more future customers will get vaccinated for coronavirus.
“I’m an advocate of mask wearing. I think that it helps. I just feel now is a good time. I think that we are at the end of it, I hope. The vaccines are out. Now they’re available to the kids. It’s awesome,” said Getchell.
The Chamber is still working to get an exact number of local businesses that closed during the pandemic.
